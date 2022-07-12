Family Chantelle: all about the rumors about Pedro Jimeno’s affair with Antonella

Pedro and Chantel Jimeno’s marriage broke up, to the shock of fans of The Family Chantel, and now many believe that he cheated on Chantel with his colleague Antonella Barrenecha. Pedro works for the real estate company Laura Delgado Realty. Pedro described his company as one big family; however, many viewers believe that he may have cheated on his colleague Antonella, given Pedro’s past and the content they filmed together during season 4 of The Family Chantel.

When it comes to fidelity in the Pedro family, there is almost no such thing. Pedro’s mother and grandmother had children with married men, and his sister Nicole Jimeno also dated a married man. Pedro first appeared dedicated to his 90-day-old fiancee, wife Chantelle, before he went to the Dominican Republic and fully realized how morally damaged his family was. Then he came back and was colder and much further away from Chantelle. Nicole has already accused Pedro of sleeping with her best friend Coraima Morla. Now viewers believe that the rumors of infidelity could be true, since Pedro spends more time with Antonella than with Chantelle.

Related: Family Chantelle: All about Pedro Jimeno’s Real Estate Career

Antonella and Pedro got close on The Family Chantel. So much so that Chantelle got angry when Antonella added her name to Pedro’s keys. The fourth season of the spin-off “90 Day Fiancé” was most likely filmed a year ago. According to Antonella’s Instagram, she now has a boyfriend named Daniel Hannah. Her relationship dates back to 2018; however, she has been shown to be overly friendly and potentially flirtatious with Pedro in “The Family Chantelle”. Many viewers found their relationship unsettling, as Pedro said he would rather spend time with Antonella than return home to Chantelle. She was also furious at Antonella and Pedro’s constant jokes. Currently, Pedro is subscribed to Antonella on Instagram and likes her photos, but is no longer subscribed to Chantelle.

Like Pedro, Antonella speaks Spanish. Pedro noted in The Family Chantel that it is important for him to speak in his native language. Although Pedro and Antonella have not commented on rumors that they are together, she turned off comments on her recent photo after another post was bombarded with accusations that she slept with Pedro and broke off his marriage with Chantelle. Many fans seem to think that something is going on between Pedro and Antonella, given the way they behaved together. Although Pedro and Antonella seemed very close, she is about ten years younger than him. Her Instagram states that she graduated from high school in 2020, and Pedro is now 30.

While Pedro and Chantelle’s marriage was in bad shape for a while, many fans of the “Chantelle Family” thought that the couple was writing the script of their drama for ratings. Now that it has become clear that Pedro and Chantelle have serious problems, many viewers probably believe that Pedro cheated on Chantelle. Now she claims domestic violence and abuse of her ex. Pedro has already been accused of fraud, and this season he seems to have refused to marry Chantelle. Family Chantel fans are waiting for new details about their increasingly messy divorce.