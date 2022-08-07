Family Channel: Winter Channels Show Beyonce In Beach Video

Winter Everett from The Family Chantel flaunted her bikini curves during a recent beach photo shoot. Winter’s dramatic weight loss after her breakup with longtime boyfriend Jah earned her praise on Instagram. The 27-year-old reality TV star Winter has not only a new role, but also a new way of living alone. Winter is currently starring in the latest season of the spin-off “The 90-day Groom.” The storyline of the 4th season of “Family Chantelle” is mainly devoted to the shocking divorce of Chantelle Everett and Pedro Jimeno and how Winter finally had weight loss surgery.

Winter has been in a relationship with Jah for seven years and started dating him when she was still a teenager. Jha was the one who opposed Winter’s surgery, while Winter, who had been struggling with her weight since she was a little girl, wanted to have sleeve gastric resection surgery. Jah’s mention of polygamy caused Winter to finally break up with Jah. Because her family was concerned about the side effects of the surgery, Winter still went to Mexico to have her surgery. The TikTok The Weight Loss Barbie influencer inspired Winter when she was scrolling through the app one day. The decision to undergo the procedure forced Winter to focus on her health and fitness, and after the operation she lost almost 30 pounds.

Winter keeps her Instagram followers up to date with her fitness transformation by sharing before and after photos. While Winter has lost weight thanks to the procedure, her path has not stopped, and she continues to follow a nutritious diet and regular workouts. Most of Winter’s Instagram posts lately are videos of her at the gym, but in her new update she documented her recent trip to the beach. Winter used Beyonce’s song “COZY” to describe her current state of mind. The lyrics of the hit number say that a person should be comfortable in his skin and cozy with who he is, just like the reality show star Winter. “So cozy, I love myself. They hate me because they want me,” Beyonce sings in a song from her 2022 album Renaissance.

Self—love is something Winter has become synonymous with when it comes to her current social media content. The Atlanta woman not only inspired fans with her positive attitude to the body, but fans of The Family Chantel often tell Winter in her comments that their decision to have weight loss surgery was inspired by her transformation. In the new video, Winter showed how she wears a black bikini with orange details and runs on the sand. It looks like Winter was getting ready for a photo shoot, as she added a few boomerangs of her posing for the camera in the short clip. In the comments, fans congratulated Winter on losing weight. The positive that she spreads through her Instagram posts makes her followers feel better.

Fans are proud of Winter for how far she has come, especially those who have watched her grow since her first appearance in season 4 of The 90-Day Groom. Winter’s image on the screen has undergone many changes, and only for the better. Her sweet demeanor both on The Family Chantel and on Instagram fascinates fans who like how free and honest her content is. Among the TLC stars who turn to filters or photoshop, and annoyed fans call them out every day, Winter sets an example by showing off her best unfiltered personality.