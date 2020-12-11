Familiar name for the role of Darth Vader

It has been determined who will play the character of Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which will be released on the Disney Plus platform and will be about 10 years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Hayden Christensen, who previously portrayed the role, will once again bring the Sith lord to life, according to official statements.

Lucasfilm, Darth Vader’s preference again by Hayden Christensen

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced in a statement that Hayden Christensen will reenact the role of Darth Vader in the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The information was also announced on Stars Wars’ official Twitter account. Thus, Christensen will have the opportunity to work again with Ewan McGregor, who will portray the character of Obi-Wan in the new series. The duo had previously appeared together in Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Speaking on the subject, Christensen said, “Playing Anakin Skywalker was an incredible journey, I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to come back. Of course, it will be interesting to see what a great director like Deborah Chow expects for us all, ”he said.

The series was announced last year at Disney’s biennial fan convention, D23. In the production that will take place approximately 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, we will see the Sith lord Darth Vader trying to overcome his defeat from his master Obi-Wan. Shooting is expected to begin in March 2021.



