False alarm: Ubisoft Montreal evacuated due to threats

Ubisoft Montreal workers can breathe easy: the possible hostage-taking was a false alarm. This was confirmed by the Canadian police authorities at the edge of 10 p.m. on November 13. After an afternoon full of cross-information, the Police “did not identify threats” before proceeding to evacuate the building.

The events began when several Ubisoft employees began to spread on social networks that the Police were surrounding the perimeter. The local authorities echoed the operation and observed how part of the staff took shelter on the roof. It was not clear what was happening.

Le Journal de Montréal reported, citing city police, that the 911 call was “a hoax” and was made from inside the building, which houses other businesses in addition to Ubisoft offices, such as a nursery. On the other hand, TVA Nouvelles claimed that the caller threatened to blow up the building if they did not pay a ransom of $ 2 million.

The operation spread rapidly around the area, as witnesses of those moments captured. Fortunately everything was a shock.

