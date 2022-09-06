Fallout: New Vegas Mod Restores Cut Content, Including Advanced AI NPC

Recently, LDTheCourier user released a new mod that restores the cut content from Fallout: New Vegas. Given the replayability of this beloved Bethesda RPG, many gamers regularly return to the Mojave wastelands to see if they can discover something new. However, some may be surprised to learn that not everything that was developed for the game went into the final product, and what was returned may make fans wonder why it was removed in the first place.

For example, the LDTheCourier mod completely rebuilds the world of Fallout: New Vegas, especially when it comes to its inhabitants. The project adds more NPCs to different locations and improves their AI capabilities. This means that the characters now have everyday things to do, for example, the opportunity to walk. The mod even restores an entire city called Underpass, which was originally cut out of the game. The reason most of the content has been removed is presumably because the game’s console ports can’t handle too much, so the modder has re-enabled them for extra immersion.

Of course, most gamers understand that sometimes things have to be left on the assembly line, so to speak. Not everything can be left when the game is published, and this one is no exception. A lot of content was cut from Fallout: New Vegas, for example, the opportunity to join the Khan faction, a training simulation of the Brotherhood of Steel, an expanded strip of New Vegas and some post-game content. There must be a lot of reasons why a lot is being cut out of a big game like Fallout, but at least the LDTheCourier mod brings back some of that.

Despite the fact that she is almost 12 years old at the moment, the post-apocalyptic open-world game is considered by many to be one of the best in the series. There are also many Fallout: New Vegas mods that remain relevant after all these years, including one that finally allows gamers to play as a courier.

Since Bethesda announced Fallout 5 not so long ago, although some will say it was too early for an announcement, the multi-year franchise will continue to delight fans. I hope the developer has learned a lot from the negative reaction to Fallout 76, and the next release will please more fans. In any case, a new game is just around the corner, although it remains to be seen whether it will be as famous as New Vegas.

Fallout: New Vegas is already available for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360.