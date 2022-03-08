Fallout 76 Will Have A Tour Of At Least 5 More Years

Fallout 76: Bethesda’s online multiplayer game stumbled on its debut, but the studio has moved on and will continue to support the project. When the nuclear apocalypse falls on the world, one of two, either you survive or you die. Fallout 76, Bethesda’s MMO, continues with determination despite the inclemencies of its launch, which earned it bitter criticism at the time. Little by little, the production of the creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been recomposed with improvements and additions. Everything seems to indicate that the commercial tour of the title will continue for the next five years. At least that has been confirmed by the design director, Mark Tucker, in an interview with AusGamers.

“We have long-term plans,” he said. “Things get a little more confusing as we go along because we adjust and adapt to things that come up” that players want. They also observe what the users themselves do during the game. “But a good part of my time is currently spent planning the roadmap” for the next “3 and 5 years”.

The aliens arrive in Appalachia

Invaders from Beyond is the new seasonal content for Fallout 76, an event that will bring back the aliens. Mark Tucker himself explained to FreeGameTips that there was no need to wait for a new location on an unpublished map, but rather “an expansion of the one we already know”, as well as fresh missions and tasks. The developer also explained that the aliens will not be our companions, since they are outlined as antagonists. If radiation wasn’t enough of a problem, now they’re also coming from space to take over the world.

Fallout 76 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia. The title has not been released under a free-to-play model, but the purchase guarantees all major content updates. On the other hand, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have the opportunity to access the Bethesda MMO.