Fallout 76 will be free until the celebration Bomb Drop Day

Bethesda confirmed, last Tuesday (20th), that Fallout 76 will be free for a week to celebrate the Bombs Drop Day.

Thus, players will be able to have full and unlimited access to all the content released so far in the game, including expansions. Wastelanders and Nuclear Winter, as well as discounts on game purchases, a limited preview of Fallout 1st Trial and much more.

The free Fallout 76 week will take place from October 20th to 26th, bringing several new features to the players. During the period, there will be access to various in-game events and promotions in the store, both in-game and on platforms, with discounts at the Legendary Merchant, Atom packages at the Atomic Store and much more. For those who decide to buy the full version of the game, it will be possible to purchase it with discounts of up to 60% in digital format.

According to Bethesda, three events will take place from the 22nd to the 26th, bringing rewards as double as S.C.O.R.E. and XP, legendary weapons and armor priced up to 25% lower.

In addition, all players who try it out from the 20th to the 26th will be able to transfer the save to the final version if they purchase the paid title.

Fallout 76 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.



