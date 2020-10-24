Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Released A New Trailer

Developer studio Bethesda, recently acquired by Microsoft, has released a new trailer for the ‘Steel Dawn’ update that will be added to Fallout 76 soon. The update is expected to be available to players in December.

The action role-playing game Fallout 76, developed by Bethesda Game Studios and released in 2018, will receive a new content update in the coming days. The new update, called Steel Dawn, will be the sixth content expansion to be added to the game, and Brotherhood of Steel will be the main focus.

The Fallout 76: Steel Dawn update was announced with a short trailer released this morning. The 38-second video gives us a first glimpse of what awaits players with the Steel Dawn update. Although the update is called “Coming Soon” in the published video, the expansion pack is expected to be available next December.

Fallout 76: Steel Dawn I Trailer

The video starts off with someone being chased towards Wasteland by a super mutant and doesn’t contain many details about the new update. However, the video’s description sheds light on what awaits us in the new update.

At this point, it can be said that Paladin Leila Rahmani and his troops, who were sent from California to Appalachia, are waiting for the players in the new update. Apart from that, as with every new Fallout 76 content update, you can be sure that there will be many new characters and locations in this update. Players will probably even be able to visit the Brotherhood castle, which we saw at the end of the trailer.

The developer company Bethesda recently launched a surprise campaign, making Fallout 76 free to play until October 26. Thanks to this campaign, players will be able to play Fallout 76 for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC for the next 3 days.



