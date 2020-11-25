Fallout 76 releases Dawn of Steel expansion by surprise

The content was planned for later, but Bethesda has decided to advance the launch after a mistake. It didn’t get off to a good start, but Bethesda hasn’t stopped supporting Fallout 76 since its ill-fated launch.

With the arrival of the Wastelanders expansion, which added the long-awaited NPCs and story missions, a new era began for the online title from the creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. As part of its roadmap, the new Steel Dawn expansion was scheduled for December 1, but has been brought forward a few days, as the company announced that it is now available.

The funny thing is that the launch has been advanced by a mistake, as Bethesda has explained in a statement. “There was a bug that allowed the Xbox community to download the Dawn of Steel update early, but did not allow them to play. We immediately investigated ways that our Xbox players could get back in the game ASAP. In conversations, the entire Steel Dawn team felt confident that the expansion was now ready to go. ”

The Brotherhood of Steel is here

The Bethesda team has wanted to apologize to Xbox gamers for the confusion, but they hope that all users will enjoy the product. New to the expansion is the introduction of the Brotherhood of Steel, one of the most mythical factions in the Fallout universe. The new content will follow the guidelines of Wastelanders, which means that we will enter new missions, in which we will meet new NPCs.

The North American company refers to this new story line as “the first chapter of an unpublished story”, in which we must help the Brotherhood of Steel to settle in this part of Virginia. Starting on December 15, the new season will begin, with the S.C.O.R.E board as one of the most important novelties.

Fallout 76 was released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, although it can be enjoyed on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S thanks to backward compatibility.



