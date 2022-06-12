Fallout 76: details about the Pitt add-on

Since the release of Fallout 76 in 2018, players have explored every corner of the post-apocalyptic Appalachians in the hope of surviving all kinds of threats, be it monsters or other people. However, the next major expansion looks like it will take players from this slice of West Virginia to the neighboring state of Pennsylvania and travel to the dangerous ruins of Pittsburgh, now known as Pitt. As part of the Microsoft Xbox and Bethesda showcase demonstration, Bethesda did not give players a new look at what this journey will entail and the threats awaiting them in the ruins of this city.

Fallout 76 is an online RPG from Bethesda, which takes place in the post—apocalyptic sci-fi retro world of Fallout and serves as a prequel to the main series of Fallout games. Players wake up 25 years after the world is devastated by the great war, which left the surface of the Earth scarred by a global nuclear war. Players take on the role of survivors from Asylum 76 in the Applets of West Virginia and must explore, break and fight to survive in this irradiated world.

As mentioned above, Bethesda has given players a new look at the next major expansion of Fallout 76, Expeditions: The Pitt, “Xbox” Bethesda. The trailer shows that players receive a mysterious transmission from the titular city asking for help to a surviving settlement living in ruins. Players will then find themselves embroiled in a war between the Union, a group of self-proclaimed freedom fighters, and the Fanatics, a dangerous group of raiders who are trying to take control of Pitt from the Union.

The next addition to Fallout 76, Expeditions: The Pitt, will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox One in September 2022.