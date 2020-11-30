Fallout 76 adds wheelchair after player request

In the last update of Fallout 76, Bethesda added a wheelchair as a mobility accessory for personalization at the camp, placing the order of player Kelly Leunen, carrier of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, and of community efforts to reinforce the representation of people with disabilities. deficiency.

About two months ago, Kelly asked Bethesda about the possibility of including character customization options that would make her feel part of the game not only as a player, but as a human being with a disability. The request soon created a massive reaction from Reddit users, who focused their efforts on getting the publisher to see the young woman’s message.

Shortly thereafter, the wheelchair was added through an update, and that couldn’t have made Kelly any happier, resulting in an emotional thank you post on her Twitter profile.

“Thank you people. Without the love impulse that Reddit gave me when I started the campaign, this would never have happened, “said the young woman.” Thank you, thank you !! From the bottom of my heart, I can’t explain how much that means. ”

Fallout 76 is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC.



