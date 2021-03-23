Fallout 76: 2021 roadmap promises year-round events

Bethesda unveiled this Monday (22) the complete Fallout 76 roadmap for 2021, the year in which the start of its fourth season is celebrated.

In the second quarter of 2021, the spring update for Fallout 76 will be released, adding special loads, areas of C.A.M.P. and a new Daily Ops expansion. In addition, players will be able to re-experience the television program Armor Ace and the Power Patrol, originally introduced in the second season of the game, which will lead to an intense battle against Commissioner Chaos and the Yukon Five, and will add new cosmetics, consumables and sets of equipment.

In the third quarter, the adventures of the Brotherhood of Steel will gain an unprecedented sequence, ending the main storyline with new missions, areas, NPCs and powerful rewards as legendary crafting modules.

Closing this season’s roadmap, unannounced news for the Private Worlds is scheduled for the end of the year, along with a new expansion Daily Ops, C.A.M.P. for pets, legendary four-star equipment, the public challenge Invaders of the Beyond and the temporary event The Ritual, by the Appalachian Cultists, which will reward you with powerful and exclusive items.

More news is expected to be revealed during the rest of 2021.

Fallout 76 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.