Fallout 4 VATS Glitch Turns An Exploding Raider’s Head Into a Rocket

The recently discovered Fallout 4 V.A.T.S. glitch endowed a random headshot with the qualities of a launch pad, turning the raider’s head into a rocket powered by blood. Unfortunately, the Fallout series is no stranger to glitches and bugs, and Fallout 76 is known for its game-breaking problems. However, crashes can sometimes deliver humorous relief from a tough gameplay, creating hilarious non-standard moments for players.

Although the Fallout series is known for its dark storylines, challenging gameplay and grueling exploration of the open world, sometimes mistakes and crashes can prevent players from completing basic tasks. Games like Fallout 76 have gotten a lot better after numerous fixes and updates fixed issues such as a duplication glitch that caused Bethesda to disable vending machines. Unfortunately, some of these issues have even had a lasting impact on the game economy or continue to negatively affect the gameplay due to the lack of fixes.

In a recent post by Redditor ElGochoJuanPablo, a new glitch with a headshot related to V.A.T.S. Fallout 4. The system was provided to fans of the game. In the video, the player participates in a shootout with a group of raiders. While they manage to hit most enemies with a revolver in real time in Fallout 4 combat, the last surviving opponent is hit with a perfectly aligned V.A.T.S. headshot. The bullet hits where the player points, but with unexpected and bloody consequences. A physical glitch in the game, and the raider’s head soars into the sky like an alarming rocket powered by blood. It is not surprising that the player is so shocked by the spectacle that he remains in place, watching as the disembodied head of the raider flies along a curved trajectory.

Although the hilarious glitch of the head looks alarming, the reason for its appearance may not be a glitch in the game, but the use of a certain Fallout 4 mod. ElGochoJuanPablo stated that they used a special set of “One-Handed Revolver”, which adds an unusually powerful pistol to the game. This may make it impossible to recreate the same glitch in the Fallout 4 base game, which may disappoint those who like to look for glitches while playing.

Despite the age of Fallout 4, players continue to share adventures from the game, patiently waiting for news about the possibilities of Fallout 5. According to studio director Todd Howard, the developer has outlined ideas for Fallout 5, but the official announcement of production or progress has not yet been confirmed. However, the anticipated return to the post-apocalyptic wastelands of Fallout is probably a long way off, as Bethesda is currently working on projects including Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6. Because of this, players will likely continue to find glitches and adventures in Fallout 4 for several years. to come.