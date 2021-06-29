Fallout 4: Dies The Bitch River, Who Inspired The Game Dogmeat

Fallout 4: Anyone who played Fallout 4 must fondly remember his canine companion Dogmeat. Sadly, veteran director and developer Joel Burgess (of Fallout 3, 4, and 76, plus The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim and Watch_Dogs Legion) has confirmed that the dog who served as a model for Dogmeat died this weekend.

“Today (27) I said goodbye to River, who many of you may know as the Dogmeat from Fallout 4,” lamented Joel. “Saying that I’m heartbroken wouldn’t be enough. So for Twitter, I thought it would be appropriate to remember how it impacted the game, not least because writing about development hurts less than mourning.”

In the following tweets, Joel recalls how River inspired Dogmeat’s behavior, from the way she always kept looking back and looking for her owners during outings, to her protective and outgoing personality. The fact that Dogmeat always brings big objects to your character was something directly inspired by the real bitch, for example.

Did you also enjoy having Dogmeat on your side in Fallout 4‘s adventures? Share your best memories with this dear puppy in the comments below!