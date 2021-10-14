Fallout 3: GOTY No Longer Needs Games for Windows Live To Run On PC

Fallout 3: In 2007, Microsoft released Games for Windows Live, something similar to an Xbox Live predecessor on the PC that was not successful and became a nightmare for those who had to deal with the service to enjoy their games. Over time, several titles were updated to not need this launcher, and on Tuesday (12), a note on Steam revealed that Fallout 3: Game of The Year Edition joined this list.

“Fallout 3: Game of The Year has been updated and no longer installs Games for Windows Live dependencies. If you have the game previously installed on Steam, we suggest uninstalling and reinstalling the title,” the post explained.

This change may seem strange now that Bethesda is part of Microsoft, but perhaps it’s a way for the larger company to focus on its future plans and leave behind previous ideas that really didn’t work out.

So, are you going to take advantage of the news to play Fallout 3: Game of The Year one more time? Let us know in the comments section!