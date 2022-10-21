Fallout 3 and The Sims 4 Are Currently Free to Download.

In short: in these days of economic uncertainty, we can all appreciate a freebie or two. Currently, gamers have a couple of old but good things that they can get for free: the titan RPG Fallout 3 (GOTY edition) and the excellent social simulator The Sims 4.

Starting with the classic Bethesda game, Fallout 3 is currently one of the games distributed for free as part of the weekly Epic Games Store promotion. Released in 2008, it marks Fallout’s transition from a 2D isometric turn-based game to the 3D epic that the franchise is known for today.

This isn’t vanilla Fallout 3; it’s the “Game of the Year” edition, which means you also get all five of its DLC: Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout, and Mothership Zeta.

The Epic Game Store is celebrating #Fallout25: https://t.co/LJhDnGLPme Starting on 10/20 be sure and snag:

☑️ Fallout 3 GOTY edition for free until 10/27.

☑️ Fallout 1, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics for 75% off until 11/1 pic.twitter.com/GojWHBBsjC — Fallout (@Fallout) October 20, 2022

Fourteen years is a long time, even longer in terms of video games, so Fallout 3 shows its age a bit, but it’s still an amazing experience that’s definitely worth your time if you’ve never had the pleasure of exploring the Metropolitan Wasteland. The giveaway is part of the Fallout 25th anniversary celebration, in which the original Fallout, Fallout 2 and Fallout Tactics are sold at the Epic Store for $2.50 apiece.

Of course, Epic hands out two games in turn every week. Along with Fallout 3, there is Evoland: Legendary Edition. It consists of the original book Evoland: A Short Story Of Adventure Video Games Evolution and the sequel Evoland II: A Slight Case Of Spacetime Continuum Disorder. It mixes different styles from the history of role-playing games, including the familiar monochrome Game Boy, Zelda-style NES graphics and more modern 3D in the style of Final Fantasy VII.

Fallout 3 and Evoland: Legendary Edition can be downloaded for free from the Epic Games Store until October 27.

Elsewhere, Sims fans can now download and save The Sims 4 for Windows, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series forever without paying a dime. The fourth main part of the 2014 series will be free, although it includes only the base game, and not any of the numerous extensions. PC owners can download it from Steam, EA and Origin apps.