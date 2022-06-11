Fallen Movies Creates the Perfect crossover of “The Expendables”: How it Can Happen

Mike Banning from Has Fallen could have been a great member of The Expendables — that’s how it could have happened. While R-rated action movies used to be big business, especially in the ’80s and ’90s, the success of comic book and action movies like the Fast and Furious saga has led to popular action films gradually leaning towards PG-13 instead. There are notable exceptions, such as The Expendables series, which was designed specifically to appeal to a more retro sensibility and bring together icons of the era such as Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jet Li.

The other is the Has Fallen franchise, which began with the release of Olympus Has Fallen 2013. It is known that this happened in the same year as “The Fall of the White House”, both were action films in which the character must save the president from taking over the White House. “The Fall of Olympus” won this particular fight, and Mike Banning from Gerard Butler became a hit among the audience for his straightforward approach to saving the day. Banning then became the head of an unexpected franchise, returning in 2016 in the films “The Fall of London” and “The Fall of an Angel.”

Butler is going to return once again in the upcoming Night Has Fallen, although the story of this sequel has not yet been announced. After the disappointment of the third part in 2014, the series “The Expendables” finally shook off the upcoming fourth release. While Stallone films The Expendables at their best are stupidly funny, there’s a feeling they’ve run out of action legends to add to the cast, and they could use a new approach to keep things fresh. Given that Millennium Media owns both The Fall and The Expendables series, perhaps Mike Banning himself should make the leap to join the latter group for one record.

To date, no franchise has had a crossover in terms of the main actors, and it cannot be said that they cannot exist in the same world. The films of Has Fallen in general differ in a more mundane tone, but in this respect they are not so far from each other. Banning himself is a former army ranger who was shown to have some connections with mercenaries who turned out to be villains in Angel’s Fall, so it’s not logical that he could have known Barney Stallone or another member of the Expendables cast. and call them for help in the crossover.

Bunning can even fight against them until they need to team up against a common enemy if the movie wants to play first. In one of the best sections of London Has Fallen, which is usually considered the weakest way out, there is a ban battle along with the combined Delta/SAS evacuation squad, so it was shown that lone wolf Mike works well as a team. Since Banning from Has Fallen is a family man, it’s unlikely that he’ll just quit his Secret Service job to become a seasoned mercenary, but it’s not hard to find a scenario in which he’ll have to fight them, such as a dangerous rescue mission. Mixing the films “The Expendables” and “The Fall” would be the best crossover from Millennium Media, since there is a certain cast in such series as “Rambo” or “Indisputable”, but there are no signs yet that this is happening, it’s interesting to think about it.