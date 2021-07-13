Fall Season 2021: CBS Announces Release Dates for Series

Fall Season 2021: For series fans, one of the most anticipated moments of the year, without a doubt, is the fall season, in which the main North American television stations launch new programming, usually consisting of very new series seasons. important.

On CBS, there will be a lot of news for the fall season of 2021, with long-awaited premieres and also the return of famous productions. One of the big news is the debut of NCIS: Hawaii, NCIS spin-off — which will launch its 19th season — starring Vanessa Lachey.

Another novelty concerns the CSI revival, which hits the broadcaster’s schedule on October 6th. SEAL Team will release the first episodes of its 5th season on the channel, being exclusively, later, for Paramount+ subscribers.

So check out all the CBS series premiere dates for Fall Season 2021:

September 12th (Sunday)

7:30 pm: 60 Minutes — season 54 premiere

September 18th (Saturday)

10:00 pm: 48 Hours — premiere of season 35

September 19 (Sunday)

8 pm: 73rd Emmy Awards

September 20th (Monday)

8 pm: The Neighbourhood — Season 4 Premiere

8:30 pm: Bob Hearts Abishola — Season 3 Premiere

9 pm: NCIS — season 19 premiere

10:00 pm: NCIS: Hawaii — premiere of season 1

September 21st (Tuesday)

8:00 pm: FBI — Season 4 premiere (first three episodes released)

9 pm: FBI: Most Wanted—season 3 premiere

10:00 pm: FBI: International — premiere of season 1

September 28 (Tuesday)

9 pm: FBI: International (new time)

10:00 pm: FBI: Most Wanted (new time)

October 1st (Friday)

20h: SW A.T. — premiere of season 5

9 pm: Magnum PI — premiere of season 4

10 pm: Blue Bloods — season 12 premiere

October 6th (Wednesday)

10 pm: CSI: Vegas — premiere of series revival

October 7th (Thursday)

8 pm: Young Sheldon — Season 5 Premiere

8:30 pm: United States of Al — Season 2 Premiere

9 pm: Ghosts — premiere of season 1

9:30 pm: B Positive — season 2 premiere

10:00 pm: Bull — season 6 premiere

October 10th (Sunday)

8 pm: The Equalizer — season 2 premiere

9:00 pm: NCIS: Los Angeles — Season 13 Premiere

10:00 pm: SEAL Team — Season 5 premiere

October 22 (Friday)

8:00 pm: The Activist — season 1 premiere

December 3rd (Friday)

20h: SW A.T. — return from hiatus