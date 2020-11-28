Fall sales on Steam: the best discounts on indies for PC

We recommend a number of indie games from those currently on sale in the Steam Fall Sale. As every year at this time, Valve’s digital platform offers a series of discounts on a wide variety of games with its Fall Sales, this time also coinciding with the week of Black Friday.

After taking a look at the most striking general offers and some more than recommended horror games, it is time to see what we can invest our money in, and then our leisure time, among the indie games of the moment, or some that we have pending for months.

Best of Discounted Independent Development on Steam

To speak of indies in 2020 is to speak of Hades, the last great title of a quality guarantee such as the Supergiant Games team, also creators of other jewels such as Bastion, Transistor or Pyre. His latest work is a jewel that has dazzled everyone who has tried it since its launch, and it is an almost mandatory recommendation … but not the only one. We can also find three of the most viral games of this year on sale, such as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout or Among Us, in the multiplayer field, or Phasmophobia, if what we want is to have a “bad” time with a good game of terror.

However, if we take a look back at some indie games released long ago, the quality is not lower. Thus, great contemporary classics such as Stardew Valley, Hollow Knight, Disco Elysium, Terraria or Darkest Dungeon also have more than desirable prices. Without further ado, we present the list of a few category indies:

Hades for 16’79 euros (20% discount)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout for 15.99 euros (20% discount)

Among Us for 3.19 euros (20% discount)

Phasmophobia for 10’43 euros (10% discount)

Stardew Valley for 9’79 euros (30% discount)

Hollow Knight for 7’49 euros (50% discount)

Outer Wilds for 13’64 euros (35% discount)

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth for 9’89 euros (34% discount)

Disco Elysium for 27.99 euros (30% discount)

Terraria for 4’99 euros (50% discount)

Darkest Dungeon for 5’74 euros (75% discount)

Cuphead for 14.99 euros (25% discount)

Spelunky 2 for 15’11 euros (10% discount)

Journey for 8’11 euros (35% discount)



