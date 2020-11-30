Fall sale on Steam: the entire Dragon Ball franchise

Until next December 1, games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Super Dragon Ball Heroes and more, with discounts.

The Fall Sale on Steam is still active. Although they have not celebrated Black Friday 2020, from the Steam PC digital game store they have activated their traditional day of sales with discounts of up to 84% on titles of all kinds, including high-budget games, independent and rarities that, in some cases, they do not exceed the euro. Dragon Ball is so fashionable that the entire saga has its own space during this promotion.

Dragon Ball franchise, on sale for the Steam Fall Sale

As we see on the website dedicated to the Dragon Ball saga, the entire franchise is on sale until next December 1 at 7:00 p.m. (CET), so we have everything this Monday and until Tuesday afternoon to make them with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot with a 60% discount, Dragon Ball FighterZ with an 84% discount or Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 with also an 84% discount.

The discounts apply not only to the main products but to the DLCs and add-ons. For example, the Xenoverse 2 Extra Pack 2, which brings Goku Ultra Instinct, is 50% off; the same for the two Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ Pass, at half price.

Here below we leave the full offers, as always indicating the name of the game or DLC, its sale price until the promotion ends and a direct purchase link to Steam. In the file of each title you can consult the minimum and recommended system requirements, important in order to know whether or not your computer can run it with guarantees.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for 23.99 euros (60% discount)

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 9.59 euros (84% discount)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for 7.99 euros (84% discount)

Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission for 12.49 euros (75% discount)

Jump Force for 14.99 euros (75% discount)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass for 17.49 euros (50% discount)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2 for 12.49 euros (50% discount)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass for 12.49 euros (50% discount)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass for 14.99 euros (50% discount)



