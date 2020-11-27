Fall sale on Steam: Dragon Ball, Naruto, Persona

The Valve store signs up its own Black Friday with interesting discounts of up to 84% on games of all kinds of genres and tastes.

Steam does not celebrate Black Friday, but it does have its particular Fall Sale promotion activated for a limited time on thousands of games. Valve’s PC video game store, the most used today, has lowered a large number of titles to 84% off where, among many genres, the world of manganime has great prominence.

As we have done with other specials, in this case we are going to focus on anime games; from sagas such as Persona, Dragon Ball, Ni No Kuni, Naruto, Tales of or God Eater, among others. Titles that in normal conditions cost much more and that, until next December 1 at 19:00 (CET), will have the price that we leave below.

It should be noted that practically all games require a Windows computer, so we recommend checking the minimum and recommended system requirements before making a purchase. As always, on the list we leave the games in question, their price with a discount applied and the exact percentage of their discount in this period of Steam Fall Sale.

Anime games on sale for the Steam Fall Sale

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for 23.99 euros (60% discount)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 for 8.69 euros (71% discount)

Code Vein for 19.99 euros (60% discount)

Person 4 Golden for 15.99 euros (20% discount)

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 9.59 euros (84% discount)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker for 7.99 euros (84% discount)

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for 9.59 euros (84% discount)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered for 14.99 euros (70% discount)

God Eater 3 for 12.49 euros (75% discount)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for 7.99 euros (84% discount)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition for 9.99 euros (75% discount)



