Fall Sale on Steam: 15 Great Sports Games for PC

Check out our selection of 15 great sports games that you can find in the Fall Sale on Steam. Increase your digital library on PC.

Steam never misses an appointment. The Fall Sales come full of discounts for much of its catalog. In other pieces we talked about the best discounts on Terror or Indie, among others. The promotion will be active until December 1 at 19:00 CET; nourish your digital library on PC with great games.

15 great sports games

Sport moves mountains. In Steam you will find games of all kinds of aspects, including the king. With the arrival of Electronic Arts on the Valve platform, you will see FIFA go head-to-head with its other great rival, Pro Evolution Soccer. And if what you like is driving, you will have in your hand enjoy any modality of the four wheels. The world of MotoGP and Formula 1 meet in the same store. Golf, basketball, cycling, snow sports… They all have their place in the Fall sales on Steam. Below you will find our selection together with its final price.

FIFA 21 for 34.79 euros (42% discount)

Assetto Corsa for 3.99 euros (80% discount)

F1 2020 for 27.49 euros (50% discount)

Dirt Rally 2.0 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Pro Cycling Manager 2020 for 25.99 euros (35% discount)

AO Tennis 2 for 22.49 euros (55% discount)

RIDE 3 for 11.99 euros (70% discount)

STEEP for 5.99 euros (80% discount)

Project Cars 2 for 9.59 euros (84% discount)

Dakar 18 for 8.99 euros (70% discount)

PGA Tour 2K21 for 29.99 euros (50% discount)

NBA 2K21 for 29.99 euros (50% discount)

eFootball PES 2021 for 20.09 euros (33% discount)

MotoGP 20 for 19.99 euros (60% discount)

Assetto Corsa Competizione for 15.99 euros (60% discount)



