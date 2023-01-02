Fall Out Boy continue to tease their comeback with new music by sending fans a mysterious letter.

In recent weeks, the band has been working on announcing their first new music after the 2018 album “MA N I A“.

Back in November, they placed an ad in the Chicago Tribune newspaper with the words “FOB 8” and the phrase “If you build it, they will come” on a black background.

Last week, the band presented a preview of the new song in a video titled “A Claymation Fall Out Boy Celebration”.

Now they have sent fans an email with a letter titled “The Life of a House Boy.” After a few cryptic paragraphs, the group opened up. “We’ve been jamming ideas in a tiny room for the last year [and] can’t wait to share them with you.

“Thank you for always staying by my side. Thanks for working on the bit. Spoiler alert: Next year we have prepared for you more than just a gold watch.”

See the full letter below.

The teasing of the band continued last month when fans started receiving mysterious postcards with the name “Pink Seashell Beach”.

On these postcards there was a message as follows: “I saw you in a bright open field. A hurricane of heat in the head. The pain that you feel in order to get better in the end. The inscription on the stone, faded in the rain: “Give up what you love, give up what you love before it kills you…”

They arrived along with the launch of a website called “Sending My Love from the Pink Seashell Beach,” which is also being promoted with a new video about plasticine. When visitors enter the site, they see an image of a pink seashell with the phrase “Answers inside this” engraved on it.

Another website, called “Sending My Love from the Other Side,” asks fans to “Respond to the Other side.” By clicking on the invitation, curious visitors will see a form for sending their name, email and physical address. The headline on the site reads: “Welcome to the other side of the apocalypse,” and clicking on the “O” in the word “other” will cause the new FOB logo (in Santa’s hat) to move to the screensaver.

Meanwhile, guitarist Joe Troman announced back in September that Fall Out Boy are working on some new “guitar” material, which, apparently, has been put on the back burner. “I don’t know what’s going on with him,” he told Rolling Stone. “I think that, unfortunately, it has gone by the wayside. It would be nice to make a record in which the guitar would be a little more explicit.

“We started out exactly like a guitar rock band, and it would be great to go back to those roots. We had to find a way to do it that didn’t sound like Fall Out Boy from 2005. It might be cool for someone else, but it wouldn’t be cool for us.”