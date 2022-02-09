Fall Of Movistar In Spain, Problems In The Network To Call Today With The Operator

Movistar: It seems that the crisis has already been resolved. At 1 in the afternoon, the reports of complaints had fallen below a thousand and now, at 2 in the afternoon, there are hardly any complaints, so Movistar’s incoming and outgoing call service already seems to be resolved.

Movistar customers are experiencing problems making calls since 11:00 a.m. today, February 9. The fall in the service of the Spanish operator is due to a failure in the Movistar network. The number of complaints from users who began to call Movistar customer service to report faults has skyrocketed since 11:06. This fault affects the time of both making and receiving calls.

Movistar service problems today due to network failure

As we can see on the DownDetector website (which shows problems in services, websites and applications in real time), Telefónica is having connection problems today, February 9, with an incident that affects Movistar’s 4G network. Since this morning there is a peak of reports by users who are experiencing failures when making and receiving calls from various Spanish cities: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Zaragoza, Alicante, Seville, Murcia, Cartagena, Bilbao, Pamplona, ​​Vigo, Ourense as well of reports also on La Palma.

Breakdown of Movistar for business customers

There are many affected lines, especially the telephone lines of companies contracted by Movistar corporate subscribers, who see how the calls are made but when the recipient picks up the phone they do not hear their voice. In addition, there are repeated calls to previously dialed telephone numbers, which makes normal telephone communication impossible.