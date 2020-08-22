Fall Guys will have a mobile version … in China

The famous battle royale with the soul of party game, “Yellow Humor made a video game”, will be able to be played very soon from the mobile, but for now only in China.

The game of the summer, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, is already preparing a mobile version … but in China. One of the most famous websites in the Asian country when it comes to videos, anime, manga and video game fandom, Bilibili, has obtained the rights to adapt and publish the title there on phones, tablets and other devices. After the agreement, a first trailer and several captures of this version have been published, which could even bring new evidence as seen in the images. At the moment there is no planned release date, nor any information about its possible arrival in the West.

Chinese games and entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China. The game released for PC and PS4 on August 4, 2020 and has become a viral hit.#FallGuys https://t.co/BjElzemUGr pic.twitter.com/EBgYq3pck5 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 22, 2020

Until now, the famous party game from Mediatonic and Devolver Digital is only available on PC and PS4, and also on the Sony console it is free for a limited time. Its creators assured a few days ago that they would be delighted to bring the game to more platforms, but everyone thought they were saying it in allusion to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. However, it seems that the priority of the battle royale (for many “Yellow Humor made a video game”), passes for the moment to reach mobile phones.

The second season is shown in August

In the past, its developers have also been very interested in adding split screen and crossplay modes, as well as new tests and challenges. They do not want to rest on their laurels and want to take advantage of the success of the game, which accumulated more than two million players in just ten days and rubs shoulders with you in the Steam statistics with the influx peaks of Counter Strike, DOTA 2 and PUBG, three of the largest online communities in this sector. In any case, we will know all the details about the future of Fall Guys at Gamescom 2020, in which Mediatonic and Devolver have promised to reveal their second season.



