Fall Guys: When does it stop being free for PS Plus?

Mediatonic’s hit game is part of the August PlayStation Plus Free Games, but will be for a limited time. All the details.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is the game of the moment. The multiplayer title of Mediatonic and Devolver Digital takes us back to the time of Yellow Humor with a multiplayer battle royale full of tests where anything goes and, currently, is worth very little if we are members of PS Plus on PlayStation 4. Now, until when ?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, temporarily free on PS4

When we learned about the free PlayStation Plus games for this month of August, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered stood out as the main protagonist; However, shortly after the title became available on August 4, the tables turned to the point of Fall Guys being one of the most talked about, enjoyed and watched video games of the moment on streaming platforms.

As we see in the PlayStation Store, this “free” game condition is not forever, but has the following dates: from August 4 at 11:00 until September 1 at 11:00 (CEST). From then on, the price will be 19.99 euros for everyone (the same as the PC version on Steam at the moment).

When we download it for free, as long as we are subscribed to PS Plus we can continue playing it at no cost. In case of termination of the subscription (cancellation, non-renewal…), we will have to pay the full price to continue playing. Of course, it is necessary to have PS Plus to play online.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, an unexpected summer hit

For more information on Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, we recommend reading our analysis via this link. In the tips and tricks guide that we are doing we tell you how to change your name, one of the most frequently asked questions in recent days.

Regarding those who wonder if the title will be released on other platforms, such as Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, for the moment the developer has limited herself to saying that they would love it, but currently it is early to know if this is possible or not . In case it depends on sales, the initial figures of the work on Steam with more than two million units in its first week invite optimism.



