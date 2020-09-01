Fall Guys wants to “build trust with the community”

Mediatonic is open to new versions for other platforms, but there are priorities. The PC and PlayStation 4 version still have homework.

Mediatonic, studio responsible for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, does not want to think yet about a possible version of the game on other consoles, such as Nintendo Switch or Xbox. Given the overwhelming (and unexpected, by their own admission) success of the title, the team assumes that they must first ensure that the PS4 and PC version is “as good as possible”; later they will be able to think beyond.

In a meeting with renowned content creator and screenwriter Gary Whitta, Fall Guys lead designer Joe Walsh has made it clear that they don’t want to be in a rush despite the wishes of fans on other platforms.

“Right now, our real focus is on making the PlayStation and PC versions of the game as good as possible,” says Walsh. “We have to build trust with the community now and make sure they believe that we can support this game and make it really good.” For now, Season 2 starts on October 6.

Mediatonic is looking for new employees: the team grows

This past Monday we learned that Mediatonic had started looking for new employees for its staff. According to the company’s website, there are currently 230 workers between its headquarters in the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, such as Madrid, Spain; but soon there will be more.

The reason is twofold: the first and foremost, that Fall Guys seems to have come to stay and will need a greater human capacity to supply everything necessary for its support and development; the second, that an eventual version on other consoles (such as Xbox or Nintendo Switch) is not ruled out but will be a reality soon.

Meanwhile, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available for € 19.99 on PS4 and PC. On portals such as Steam or Twitch it continues to be one of the most purchased and viewed video games every week. It is, without palliative, the video game of the summer.



