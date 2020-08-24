Fall Guys: viral game could win mobile version in China

Playing Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on mobile is the desire of many players. The new viral game from Devolver Digital and Mediatonic, which already has more than two million copies sold on Steam, could win a mobile makeover in China, according to game analyst Daniel Ahmad’s publication on Twitter last Saturday (22). The version of the game for Android and iPhone (iOS) is under the care of developer Bilibili and will presumably be called Jelly Bean: The Ultimate Knockout in the country.

It is worth mentioning that there is no release forecast or confirmation that Fall Guys for mobile officially arrives in Brazil. The title is now available for download on PC (Steam) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) as one of August’s free PlayStation Plus offerings.

A page dedicated to the game was even opened on the official website of developer Bilibili, which has dozens of titles in its catalog, but it is no longer possible to access it. The analyst Daniel Ahmad came to share last Saturday (22) images of the supposed version, which has some differences in relation to the game that has been available since the beginning of August.

Chinese games and entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China. The game released for PC and PS4 on August 4, 2020 and has become a viral hit.#FallGuys https://t.co/BjElzemUGr pic.twitter.com/EBgYq3pck5 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 22, 2020

Last week, developers warned on social media that there are several Fall Guys clones popping up on the Google Play Store as a way to trick users. In the message, it was pointed out that if advertisements of mobile versions are seen, they are scams.

At the moment, it has already been announced that the Gamescom 2020 opening ceremony will feature news about the second season of Fall Guys. The broadcast is scheduled for this Thursday (27), from 15h (Brasília). Mediatonic has big plans for the future of the game and promises to feed it with new evidence, collaborative clothing and other features.



