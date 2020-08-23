Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be the mobile version

The popular game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will have a version for mobile devices but it will only be for China

Today’s news about the popular game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout indicates that it will reach mobile devices, at least that is what game analyst Daniel Ahmad tweeted, as according to what he shared, the Chinese entertainment company Bilibili has acquired the rights. to publish a mobile version of the game, but only in China.

On his website, Bilibili says he will be the exclusive agent for a mobile game in mainland China that Google is translating as ‘Jelly Bean: Ultimate Knockout’, with jelly bean as a possible reference to the bean-shaped characters that star. the game and it is worth mentioning that in China, the PC and PS4 versions of the game have the same name.

There have been many rumors about a mobile version of Fall Guys that so far have not been successful, to the extent that on the official Twitter account of the game he tweeted on August 17 that if they find an announcement for a mobile version, it is a scam, but has yet to comment on today’s news.

Chinese games and entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China. The game released for PC and PS4 on August 4, 2020 and has become a viral hit.#FallGuys https://t.co/BjElzemUGr pic.twitter.com/EBgYq3pck5 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 22, 2020

Fall Guys for Mobile Devices in China

Since its launch earlier this month on PS4 and PC, Fall Guys has been a huge success and attracted over 1.5 million players in its first 24 hours, thanks to its simplistic battle royale system supporting up to 60 players in a series. of mini-game matches where you jump, dive, and fight your way to victory, eliminating players through multiple rounds, not counting the customizations that can be accessed.

It makes sense that there will be a mobile version of Fall Guys at some point, as it is practically a game made for mobile devices, requiring only a few buttons and a joystick to play.

Unlike other popular Battle Royale games on mobile devices, Fall Guys wouldn’t need to cover a small mobile screen with a ton of virtual buttons. And since it is usually played in very short sessions because many people are knocked out each round, it would be a good option to play on the go.



