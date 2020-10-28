Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Confirms Godzilla Costume

The popular Mediatonic game will make room for a cute Godzilla costume as soon as November begins. First Sonic, now the monster.

Mediatonic has confirmed that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will receive a costume based on the Japanese monster Godzilla. After the agreement with SEGA to bring Sonic the Hedgehog into the game, this coming November 3 the players of this crazy multiplayer battle royale will be able to dress in purple with the head of the mutant dinosaur with more than sixty years of history.

The considered king of the monsters will have a special participation in the game in a very few days and, although they have not yet given details on how it will be achieved or if its price will be different from other outfits in the game (which are generally divided into three parts ), hopefully nothing will change in that regard and is therefore priced at SEK 10 as a licensed product outfit.

64 years of the anniversary of Godzilla; celebration at Fall Guys

Godzilla’s arrival at Fall Guys is no accident. On November 3, the 64th anniversary of the character is celebrated, so it will be a way to commemorate this anniversary, which is part of Japanese popular culture.

Jeff Tanton, Vice President of Mediatonic, said on the occasion of this announcement that “there are great parallels between the mighty Godzilla and a conventional Fall Guy. In both cases, they are fiercely competitive beings, they fight in a high-risk international scenario, they always get up after being knocked out and, according to the worrying information that comes to us from our social networks, both are much higher than you might expect. ”He comments gleefully. And he adds: “We are proud and it is a deep honor to share this stage with the great Kaiju.”

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available for 19.99 euros for PlayStation 4 and PC. They do not rule out that it will soon reach other platforms such as Nintendo Switch or Xbox One; However, the development study is focused on “building trust” with its current community and, perhaps soon, with everything more established, making room for eventual adaptations to other systems.



