Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, analysis

We analyze the funniest game of the summer, a battle royale with a party game soul that has a lot of room for improvement, but also a bright future.

There are times when it gets out of hand. Let’s take off the mask and admit it. Here in confidence. It is something that happens to all of us and it is understandable. After all, videogames come from where they come from. A few years ago we were looked down upon for the mere fact of playing. We were used to terms like “the machines” and “the nintendos”. Our day-to-day life went through enduring questions like “but isn’t that for kids?” And of course, of those muds, these muds. Now we love to put on our plastic glasses and push our breasts. It seems that we have to vindicate the sector with each launch and demonstrate daily that there are also “video games for adults”. We love to write paragraphs that we call “reflections” demonstrating their depth and complexity. As if we had to settle accounts or compete with it cinema and television. As if we had forgotten that many of us did not fall in love with this because of the messages and allegories of their stories, nor because of the graphics and resolution they reach. There is so much desire for the video game to transcend that sometimes, simply, And deep down, what have always mattered here have been two very simple things: entertainment and fun. Just the two keys to the game that concerns us today, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. One of the most surprises of this hot and chaotic summer 2020.

The summer party game

He may not receive many prizes and you may never remember him when asked about your favorite games, but Fall Guys is one of those sure bets when friends come over to the house. A title that guarantees laughs, jokes and piques. Like Rocket League, Overcooked or Mario Kart. It is one of those party games that seem above good and evil. A battle royale in which to stay and live. It is capable of making us smile even in these times of pandemic. Able to encourage even those who have never tried to take up a command. A tremendously fun title to play, yes, but also to watch and comment on. Perfect for a quick game … and for wasting an entire afternoon. Fall Guys is, as the legendary Coca-Cola ad said, for everyone. For those who have time and those who don’t. For those who do not know what to play and for those who want something that combines with more … “intense” proposals. For the lone wolves and those who don’t move without their gang. For the old school, for the casuals. Mediatonic and Devolver Digital have found the formula for happiness and that they do not work at Pepsi.



