Fall Guys to announce their second season

Mediatonic will reveal the first look at the second season of Fall Guys as part of the opening event for Gamescom 2020. It will be on August 27th.

Mediatonic will reveal the first look at the second season of Fall Guys on August 27. It will do so as part of the Gamescom opening ceremony, which this year will be held digitally. The presentation will begin at 20:00 CEST and will be hosted by renowned producer Geoff Keighley.

Called Opening Night Live, the event will feature more than 20 games and a multitude of advertisements, as well as unreleased trailers and gameplays. The live will be the closure of this particular Summer Game Fest marked by the health situation in which we find ourselves. The alternative, broadly speaking, of the canceled E3 2020.

Fall Guys is great and all….but what if I told you there is @FallGuysGame: Season 2! 👑 😮🤯 Don't miss the world premiere sneak peek from @Mediatonic during @gamescom Opening Night Live. Thursday, August 27 at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/AFycLZXKPd pic.twitter.com/WQB08qadhb — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 21, 2020

Fall Guys: Present and Future

Recently an update allowed PS4 players to access Valve skins. Both Gordon Freeman and Scout from Team Fortress 2 were exclusive to the computer version; will now also appear in the ingame store rotation on console. If you are also part of the clamor to eliminate the yellow team from the game, you are in luck: if this tweet reaches 1 million retweets Mediatonic will press the red button.

You still have time to add it to your PS4 profile at no additional cost through PlayStation Plus. Fall Guys accompanies the Modern Warfare 2 remastered campaign as the titles chosen in the subscription for this August. If you were one of the first users to play it and experienced server issues, you’re in luck. The company offered all players a Legendary Cactus Suit and 5,000 Kudos (the ingame currency) for the inconvenience. To qualify for the promotion, you must have logged in before August 14. Cosmetics are automatically added to your inventory.



