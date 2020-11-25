Fall Guys: third season may be close to being revealed

Through its social networks, Mediatonic shared a new challenge to the Fall Guys community indicating that the third season is about to gain its first news.

According to the post, “Operation Jig Sawus” will distribute, to the first 300 volunteers who retweet the message and perform the rest of the procedures, a puzzle containing some information about the third season of Fall Guys, which can be found on the direct of user.

The developer also published a mysterious image reinforcing Season 3 of the game, mentioning the existence of rumors about the new content that may appear in the coming months. As you can see in the tweet, the photo apparently suggests being a piece of a puzzle, perhaps a starting point for the daring who want to discover the surprise.

What would be your guess for the new season of Fall Guys? Leave your answer in the comments and join in the fun.



