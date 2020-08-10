Fall Guys surpasses GTA V on Steam

Fall Guys of the Battle Royale genre, which debuted for the PC platform on July 31, surpassed GTA V in the instant player count on Steam. The game is currently ranked as the third most popular category on Twitch after League of Legends and Fortnite.

Released on Steam for the PC platform late last month, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout reached thousands of players in a short time. The game, which has recently become very popular on many broadcast platforms, especially Twitch, has achieved a great success by reaching more than 1.5 million players in the first 24 hours.

The game, developed by Mediatonic, is currently more popular than the huge budget record-breaking games on Steam. So much so that the game ranks fourth in the instant player count on Steam after Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2 and PUBG.

Fall Guys surpassed GTA V in instant player count:

Fall Guys ranked fourth after CS: GO, Dota 2 and PUBG, reaching the highest number of players in the day at 115,780. The game, which sometimes surpasses GTA V in instant player numbers, continues to increase its popularity day by day.

Fall Guys has become a game of choice for publishers nowadays. So much so that the production has surpassed Call of Duty: Warzone and CS: GO on Twitch and became the third most popular game after LoL and Fortnite.

What kind of game is Fall Guys?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital, is basically a Battle Royale type game. In this game where 60 people started, a certain number of people are eliminated at the end of each round full of challenging tracks and the next round is passed. After the rounds continued in this way, around 10 players try to achieve victory by being the last man standing in the final round.

Fall Guys, where you can have fun with your friends, is currently available for sale on Steam for 38 TL. By clicking the link here, you can access Fall Guys’ Steam page, get more game ideas and buy the game.



