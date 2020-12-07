Fall Guys shows off the first outfits from Season 3

Fall Guys shows for the first time four of the costumes available during Season 3: Winter Knockout. We’ll know more at The Game Awards 2020.

Fall Guys showcases the first outfits to arrive alongside Season 3. Winter Knockout, the title of the next content pack, revolves around Christmas and winter themes. We will know its official presentation during The Game Awards 2020 gala, at dawn on Friday, December 11.

As we can see in the image that accompanies the tweet, the four suits follow the humorous line that has characterized the success of Mediatonic. A reindeer is added to the winter lady, the yeti and the lit candle, which would not miss its peculiar red nose. These outfits can be achieved in some way during Season 3; It has not been revealed if it will be through the exchange of crowns or during the progress of the battle pass.

Indie Game of the Year Nominee

The popularity of Fall Guys has not escaped the jury of The Game Awards 2020. We are no longer talking about a passing fad. Since its arrival last August, Devolver Digital and Mediatonic have seen their sales figures increase to exceed the barrier of 11 million copies on Steam. Between November 16 and December 2, one million digital licenses were sold on the Valve platform. Almost nothing.

The impulse to be part of the PlayStation Plus catalog from day one made him transcend outside of the medium. Not only by number of players, but by the amount of tributes it has made to other licenses. Untitled Goose Game, Godzilla, Sonic, Enter the Gungeon and more are already part of the wardrobe of this particular battle royale flavored with yellow humor.

The game is available on PS4 and PC. Do you want to vote for him for The Game Awards 2020? Don’t worry: through this link you will learn how to vote for this year’s nominees.



