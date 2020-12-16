Fall Guys Season 3 – New Trials, Costumes, and More

Fall Guys Season 3 is now available, so here we summarize all the news by way of tests, costumes and others that arrive as a novelty.

Since this past December 15, Season 3 of Fall Guys is now available. With it, up to 7 new tests and 30 suits / skins land in the game, so we can win the crown of victory on both PC and PS4 / PS5. On the other hand, it should be noted that this third season will be marked by a winter and Christmas atmosphere, so both the tests and the costumes will be in tune with this idea. Without further ado, below we will tell you everything that this Season 3 will bring with it.

Fall Guys: New Trials for Season 3

Ski Fall – slip and slide down a dangerous icy slope.

Tundra Run: a new way to play it that will enhance the tricks in the snow.

Freezy Peak – A spiral summit to throw lots of snowballs at your competitors.

Snowy Scrap – Three teams, three snowballs, no relaxation!

Pegwin Pursuit: attention, calling all the beans: Bert is on the loose! In this team game, you will have to grab as you can some tiny penguins as they race around the track like being driven by a motor.

Thin Ice – Thin slabs of ice come between you and instant elimination in this high-flying final round.

Roll Off: in this cool challenge you will have to constantly move and play with your feet to overcome a particularly difficult final round.

Fall Guys Season 3 date time news skins tests Mediatonic PC PS4

Fall Guys: New Season 3 Costumes

Coat, hat and scarf

Cupcake

Danish costume

Elf

Snowman

Walrus

Polar Bear

Penguin

Reindeer

Tin soldier

Ski suit

Candle

Yeti

And more!



