Fall Guys Season 3 7 to Add Over 30 Outfits

Fall Guys will receive 7 new tests and more than 30 costumes during Season 3. We know the first level that will arrive on December 15: Tundra Run.

Fall Guys is a few days away from receiving its Season 3. Although we saw the first trailer during The Game Awards 2020 gala, Mediatonic has revealed the number of contents we can expect upon arrival.

As shared with IGN, Season 3 will add 7 new levels and more than 30 new skins for the characters. “Many more surprises are yet to be revealed,” they assure the media. One of those levels has already been revealed: this is what a game in Tundra Run looks like.

As you will see in the tweet that accompanies these lines, the level is the typical ascending test in which you go through numerous traps in the environment. The snowballs fall on the ramps that the users must pass through, so you can expect real bottlenecks. There is also a jumping section, near the end, where we must get on some trampolines that take us to the final part of the map.

Like almost all races in the game, the final part usually has a shortcut only suitable for the bravest. While the natural path is two curved ice rinks, you can try to go through the center by jumping on the platforms … Of course, you must be careful not to get thrown into the air.

At the top of this news you can find the trailer. Remember that Season 3 is scheduled to arrive on December 15 on PS4 and PC. The study advanced the first four suits that we can expect in it, among which is a Yeti, a snow lady, a candle and a reindeer with its particular red nose. Fall Guys does not stop growing, at least on Steam, and it is that on December 2 it exceeded the barrier of 11 million copies sold. Data that reinforces the health of the game.



