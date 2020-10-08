Fall Guys Season 2: when it starts, news, maps

We tell you everything we know about Fall Guys Season 2: dates, times, skins, new tests and much more, already on PC and PlayStation 4.

Mediatonic and Devolver Digital are prepared to keep their promise based on keeping Fall Guys updated as the weeks and months go by. The successful title receives its Season 2 this Thursday, the 8th, so we can expect to see a good handful of news related to skins, tests and much more.We will tell you everything below and remember that we have a complete guide to the game to explain each one of the challenges of the game, as long as you know the trick they have.

What time does Fall Guys season 2 start?

Day: Thursday, October 8

Time: 19h (CEST, local time in Spain)

Platforms: PC and PS4

Starting at 7pm this Thursday we can access Season 2 of Fall Guys and everything it has to offer. We remember that this is free content for all players, so we can enter and enjoy the news in the game without having to purchase an additional season pass or anything like that.

New medieval-looking skins

Something that was revealed since this new season was first announced is that it would have a medieval setting. This will affect both the new skins and the tests, which we present below. As for the aspects, these are the ones that have been revealed in trailers and through social networks in recent weeks:

Witch

Jester

Horse

gentleman

Dragon

Magician

Ogre

Princess

Viking King



