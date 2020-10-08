Fall Guys Season 2, out now; trailer with new maps

The title developed by Mediatonic delves into its new content hand in hand with a season full of novelties. The second season of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was scheduled to be online throughout the day today, October 8. In principle, everything seemed to indicate that it would be from 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

However, the official account of the video game has reported through social networks that Season 2 is already operational. In addition, they have also posted a new trailer, in which they present new maps, costumes, etc. You can see it on these lines.

The Mediatonic production, which went on sale for PlayStation 4 and PC, is dressed for the occasion in medieval costumes. This theme is one of the novelties of this second season, which does not hold up in reality, since it also includes fantastic costumes such as the witch or the dragon. They are as follows:

Witch

Jester

Horse

gentleman

Dragon

Magician

Ogre

Princess

Viking King



