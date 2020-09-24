Fall Guys: Revealing the anatomy of the game’s creatures

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Today (23), the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Twitter account finally responded to one of the fans’ great curiosities: the internal structure of the game’s adorable little creatures.

Check out the publication:

The art is the work of Tudor Morris, and, as the publication says, it becomes official and “there is no turning back”. All the external cuteness found in the six-foot creatures hides a weird skeleton that looks like a mixture of human and bird and an eye structure that will probably haunt our nightmares for many years to come.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is now available for PC and PlayStation 4.

See Also
Fall Guys creates a school; eye to Fall Gang KnockOut

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here