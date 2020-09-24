Fall Guys: Revealing the anatomy of the game’s creatures

Today (23), the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Twitter account finally responded to one of the fans’ great curiosities: the internal structure of the game’s adorable little creatures.

Check out the publication:

Well, you asked for it… This is official lore now Remember: • Human shown for scale

• Fall Guys are 183cm (6ft)

• This Fall Guy is happy, look into his eyes

• We can't take it back Official Fall Guys Artwork by Senior Concept Artist:https://t.co/OgiS6WXzno pic.twitter.com/eCLJu1DBpP — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 23, 2020

The art is the work of Tudor Morris, and, as the publication says, it becomes official and “there is no turning back”. All the external cuteness found in the six-foot creatures hides a weird skeleton that looks like a mixture of human and bird and an eye structure that will probably haunt our nightmares for many years to come.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is now available for PC and PlayStation 4.



