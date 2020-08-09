Fall Guys Reveal Their Collaboration With Hotline Miami

Mediatonic and Hotline Miami team up to offer Jacket’s outfit in the new battle royale under Devolver Digital’s label, Fall Guys.

Fall Guys is undoubtedly the game of August. Devolver Digital and Mediatonic have taken advantage of their launch on PlayStation Plus to further boost numbers that have marked a milestone. The publisher himself has already confirmed that it is his biggest release in history. It doesn’t seem like anyone can break their initial inertia.

The collaborations would begin to arrive at any moment. The first one concerns Hotline Miami, and we can already find in its ingame store the complex suit of Jacket, the mythical chicken of the saga. Enjoy the character’s jacket, head and shoes to fight to win an episode, this time without crowbars or firearms.

Look who just appeared in the in-game store! You can trade in your hard-earned dubs for JACKET! 👑👑👑👑👑 In collab with @HotlineMiami 👌 pic.twitter.com/FkDzXiqgdC — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 7, 2020

The impossible trophy seems not to be so

Little by little we are learning more curiosities about the viral success of this summer. Beyond being plagiarized, users are beginning to unlock a trophy that the studio thought would be impossible. Called Infallible, on the PlayStation system it is a gold trophy that requires winning 5 games in a row, that is, beating the other 59 players five times without failing.

This requires skill and a bit of luck, as the selection of events is pure chance: if you fall into a cooperative and your team leaves, consider yourself lost. If anything, PSN Profiles details that 126 PS4 players have already accomplished such a feat. A myth begins to fall.

Joe Walsh, the main developer of this kind of battle royale, assured on Reddit that he thought that no one would unlock this trophy. Of course, it does not seem that the requirement is going to be reduced, at least for the moment. If you want it, you must earn it on the pitch.



