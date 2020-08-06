Fall Guys registers 1.5 million players in the first 24 hours

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the new party game from Mediatonic and Devolver Digital, registered more than 1.5 million players in its first 24 hours and is already a great success. The novelty was revealed by the developer on the morning of Wednesday (5) by the official profiles of the game. The game is available for PC (Steam) for R $ 37.99, but can be purchased for free by PS Plus subscribers during the month of August, for PlayStation 4 (PS4). Due to the peak of accesses, Fall Guys faced problems with the servers, but the situation is already normalized.

Just an hour and a half after its release, Fall Guys already registered more than 120,000 simultaneous players and half a million viewers on Twitch. Later that day, it was reported that there were more than 145,000 players connected to the server.

By comparison, Rocket League, originally in July 2015, reached the milestone of 124,000 simultaneous players just four days after being made available. By the end of this month, the football game between cars registered a total of 5 million downloads.

In turn, Paladins (2016), which is also a great success today, had registered more than 100 thousand players in its first 24 hours and more than one million in a week.

In Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, 60 players compete for survival in various events that refer to Japanese game shows. Fewer and fewer players qualify throughout rounds until they reach the big decision to win a crown. The game already has an update plan that will add new minigames, customizable clothing and features, including multiplayer crossplay.



