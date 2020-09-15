Fall Guys receives its biggest update; Bug improvements

The new summer game update (along with Among Us!) Focuses on improving stability and adding anti-cheat measures.

The patch notes have not yet come out, but Mediatonic has previewed some of the news that will arrive in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout from this very day September 15. They have published it in a tweet in which they have made it clear that the patch will be focused on improving the overall performance of the product and avoiding disconnections. Measures will also be implemented in order to end cheating, a fairly widespread practice since its launch.

Bug fixes and arrival of Big Yeetus

Rounds variations (Big Yeetus included) and a bug fix also promise. Detailed information will be released later when patch notes are available. In the meantime, it only remains to wait for the update to be available. “With this new patch, you will quickly realize that not everything is what it seems in The Blunderdome. You will have to use new methods to tackle levels that you already know, since we have added dozens of obstacles, rotations that will make you dizzy and, of course, a lot of fruit that will fall on you ”. And gamers will have no idea when those changes will happen, they explain on the official PlayStation blog.

They explain that the door slam patterns have changed, as have other objects. Therefore, the same game will offer a different vision that will invite you to use new tactics.



