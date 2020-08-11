Fall Guys on other platforms is possible

With more than 2 million copies sold in just one week, Devolver Digital’s new bet is consolidated as the phenomenon of the summer.

An eventual release of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is not out of the question. What we can already call one of the great successes of the summer in the video game sector, available on PC (Steam) and PS4, has the demand of a multitude of Xbox One and Nintendo Switch players pending to know if there is room for the hope with a possible port. The truth is that they do, but it all depends on factors that are currently unknown even to them.

According to the developer’s official blog, Mediatonic: “At first, Fall Guys is only available on PS4 and Steam,” they begin by saying. Following this certainty, they add: “We would love to be able to take the game to other platforms later”, and urge users to be aware of their main communication channels, such as Twitter or Discord, to learn about any related news first. with this kind of recreation of the Yellow Humor tests in the form of a casual video game and battle royale.

In this news we review all the news that is to come in the game.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, 2 million units sold in a week

Mediatonic and Devolver Digital’s starting game stats are truly spectacular. Apart from the 2,000,000 units sold only on Steam, it transcends the more than 23 million hours seen on Twitch so far, which reflects the good performance and hooking capacity of the title at a contemplative level; a title that is enjoyed playing and that entertains to be seen. Another curiosity is that more than 60 million Fall Guys characters have already fallen off the cliff, a figure in which we are all participants.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now for PC via Steam and on PlayStation 4 digitally; It is one of the titles included in the PS Plus subscription, so that throughout the month of August, users of Sony’s membership service can get it for free. You can read our analysis of the game here, where we bring out the best and worst of the title.



