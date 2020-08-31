Fall Guys: Mediatonic Expands Squad

The British studio, with offices in different parts of Europe, plans to expand its assets through the incorporation of new 3D artists.

Mediatonic, the studio responsible for the success of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, has announced the opening of new vacancies for its staff of employees. The British team, which has offices in other parts of Europe, such as Spain, plans to increase its number of developers and artists in the coming dates, as they have made known in a statement on the social network Twitter.

Specifically, designers, 3D artists and engineers are the profiles that Mediatonic is looking for in this case, making it clear that it is for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the title that is currently attracting all eyes after a record release on PS4 (the game most downloaded in the history of PS Plus) and several million players through Steam, Valve’s PC game portal.

With this context and an eventual version of the game for platforms such as Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, to which the doors have not closed, the Mediatonic team seeks to expand immediately. The game’s business model, which is not free to play but is priced at € 19.99, bases its strategy on cosmetic microtransactions. The crosses between brands, as we have seen recently with other intellectual properties, are presented as a constant in the face of the incentive to continue playing, to get those outfits that can only be obtained at specific times and appointments.

🤔 Looking to take your next step in games and want to help out those pesky little Fall Guys..? 🎨 Cool! We've got lots of exciting roles available across Art, Design and Engineering…https://t.co/TYaKZE2pMD pic.twitter.com/kZH16mfTyQ — Mediatonic (Fall Guys is OUT NOW!) (@Mediatonic) August 30, 2020

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 2 Revealed

All in all, Fall Guys has recently shown its second season. Mediatonic and its publisher, Devolver Digital, showed at Gamescom Opening Night Live this Season 2 of the video game, which includes new items, rewards and themes. The premiere of this great content rotation will take place on October 6. “We are incredibly grateful to all of our players for their support and we have great plans for the future of the game,” commented the development team.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available for € 19.99 on PS4 and PC. Until September 1, free if we are PS Plus members.



