Fall Guys may be on the way to Xbox and Game Pass

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was released in February last year for PS4 and PC, bringing together a legion of players – mainly due to the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. An interaction on Twitter may indicate that the game should finally be arriving on Xbox and the Game Pass subscription service.

Through the social network, Xbox UK launched a challenge for its gaming community, which consisted of Game Pass game referrals according to the profile of the user who interacted with the message. Mediatonic, through the official Fall Guys account, also participated in the interaction, asking if they could also join the challenge and receive their recommendation.

The fact is far from an official confirmation, both from Mediatonic and Xbox UK, but the interaction can really mean that the charismatic game can reach the Game Pass service at any time.

Expanding the number of skins available for Fall Guys players, it was announced that the title will receive, today (12), costumes coming directly from Bethesda’s Doom – game, publisher recently acquired by Microsoft.

Ready to win crowns on Xbox? Comment with us in the comments section below!