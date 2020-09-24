Fall Guys Launch was the most successful after Overwatch

SuperData concludes that Mediatonic has earned 185 million dollars for the video game, which has 8.2 million players on that platform.

Along with Among Us, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has become the phenomenon of the summer, a product that has become popular at great speed, something that is reflected not only in the figures of PlayStation Plus (it is the most downloaded game in history service), but also through revenue on the PC version. According to the data handled by SuperData, the launch of the Mediatonic video game has been the largest since Blizzard Entertainment marketed Overwatch, in the already distant year 2016.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been the highest-grossing game at launch since Overwatch was released. In numbers, the amount amounted to 185 million dollars. This battle royale published by Devolver Digital and developed by Mediatonic came out as a free product for PlayStation Plus subscribers, which hasn’t stopped it from selling well on PC. In fact, SuperData claims that 8.2 million players have acquired their copy through compatible.

Objective, eliminate the traps

Like other online products, Mediatonic has had to face cheaters, on whom it has already declared war. They first disabled Steam’s Family Share feature, because they found that some kicked out returned after sharing their account with themselves. However, they revealed that the idea was to add new tools that would allow them to manage this problem more quickly.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available on PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam). At the moment, no new platforms have been announced, although the short-term future of the game is going through a second season, which is already in preparation. Meanwhile, the developer recently published a mid-season patch, which in addition to adding new features, fixes the odd launch issue. You can check all the news at this link.



