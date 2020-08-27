Fall Guys is the most downloaded game in PS Plus history

The Mediatonic title, which has already sold a whopping 7 million units on Steam, has also broken records on PlayStation 4.

Neither Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered nor Star Wars Battlefront 2. Neither other heavyweights have managed to beat the record that Mediatonic has just achieved with Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the star game of the summer, a surprise that has not been more to begin (and season 2 is coming soon!). The British studio’s battle royale has become the most downloaded video game in the history of PlayStation Plus, as revealed by Sony itself on social networks. As if that were not enough, the game has already been 7 million copies on Steam.

Through a tweet, PlayStation wanted to congratulate the studio, an independent company that has entered the world of battle royale with a firm step. The title, a kind of Yellow Humor, puts on screen friendly characters, who fight to triumph in the competition. The objective? Not to be eliminated by crushing rock or falling into the abyss.

Fall Guys has been boosted because it is one of the free games of the month of August on PlayStation Plus. The Japanese company has already announced the following. Although you have all the information in this news, the next video games will be Street Fighter V and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which can be downloaded from September 1.

As of today, Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time on a global basis. Congrats to @Mediatonic! pic.twitter.com/eYwtYMr3Nw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 26, 2020

Mediatonic against cheaters

There is no multiplayer game that gets rid of cheats, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have to intervene. In fact, Mediatonic has announced that it has temporarily disabled Steam’s Family-Sharing option, as they have discovered that some expelled players are using this functionality to avoid serving their punishment. In the study they trust they can reactivate it soon while they take more immediate actions. Until now you had to wait for the games to end, but the intention is that the cheaters are punished during the course of the games.



