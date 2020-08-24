Fall Guys introduces a new patch with improvements

The successful title from Mediatonic and Devolver Digital receives a new patch coming soon to Fall Guys to update multiple parameters on PC and PS4.

Since its launch in early August, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been racking up one hit after another. In Mediatonic and Devolver Digital they know it, so they have already announced a new patch that will arrive soon, “hopefully it will launch it next week” (which begins on Monday, August 31). Here we tell you everything we know about this update, which from the development team ensures that it meets more than one requirement that fans requested over the past weeks.

We've got a patch that's almost ready to go – will hopefully drop it in the next week! I'm really excited about this one as it's got lots of the things you've been asking us for! Shout yourself out in the replies if you spot something you requested! 😙👌 pic.twitter.com/dFF84JvC0I — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 23, 2020

All the news that the Fall Guys patch will bring to PC and PS4

Round selection algorithm adjusted to select a team match only if team sizes can be equal.

Team members are now sorted first in Spectator mode.

(PS4 only): Added new controller options, including the option to invert the X / Y axes and various sensitivity settings.

“Slime Climb”: Players can no longer grab some of the moving objects

Jump Shadowdown: Geometry has been changed to avoid an exploit and auto-pan camera has been fixed. Improvements in in-game purchases to avoid inadvertent selections.

Fixed the 5 main crashes

Visual adjustments to some of the costumes

(PS4 only): Improved User Interface on non-PS4 Pro models.

Added an option to change the jump button in Japan.

Trophy and Achievement names and their corresponding descriptions are now correct in all languages.

In addition to all this, they also add as a joke that the speed “nerfeo” that is in the yellow team has been eliminated, to increase the meme around that it is the worst of the three in team minigames.



