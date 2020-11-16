Fall Guys has sold over 10 million units on Steam alone

The Mediatonic title has been one of the surprises of a year 2020 in which several independent games have stood out.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has broken some important records. Not only has it been the most downloaded free game on PS Plus, but it has also become a bestseller on its PC version. Those responsible for the Unity graphics engine have assured this at the shareholders’ meeting in which they have presented the financial results until September 30, 2020. According to this information, the Mediatonic title has sold 10 million units since its launch in summer.

At the end of August it was confirmed that it had exceeded 7 million units, which means that only during the month of September another 7 million more were sold through Steam. Taking into account that almost two months have passed since that date, it is to be assumed that the figure has only increased, although there is no additional information in this regard. What is clear is that Fall Guys has been the biggest launch on PC since the release of Overwatch, back in 2019, as reflected in SuperData in its report.

Skins for all tastes.

Sonic and Godzilla have been some of the mythical characters that have already dressed up the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout characters, but not the last. 2019 was another of those years in which an independent title managed to gain a foothold between so many high-budget titles. We are talking about Untitled Goose Game, colloquially called as the goose game. And it is precisely this character that stars in the most recent skin of the Mediatonic production. If you want to get the suit, you can do it through the ingame store. The two pieces that compose it (the upper and the lower) cost 5 crowns each. You can also find a gesture from the game with sound effects.



